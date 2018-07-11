Security guard sexually assaulted girl, 13, at Charlotte middle school, police say

A school security guard is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl multiple times this year at a Charlotte middle school.
Police accuse 26-year-old Mario McIlwain of Rock Hill of assaulting the girl from February until May at Alexander Graham Middle School on Runnymede Lane. McIlwain also is a behavioral specialist with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, according to police.
On June 21, the girl's mother notified patrol officers in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Providence Division about the assaults, police said late Wednesday.
Detectives with CMPD's Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the incidents and obtained 27 warrants for McIlwain's arrest, according to a CMPD statement.
McIlwain was arrested on Wednesday and interviewed by CMPD detectives.
Police charged McIlwain with nine counts of sex act by custodian, seven counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and nine counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said McIlwain was hired in February as a "security associate" and his employment ended on Tuesday, WBTV reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-3905 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments