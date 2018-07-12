This invasive European plant can blind you. It’s now growing in NC.

A ‘dangerous’ invasive plant that prompted health alerts in Virginia last month has surfaced in at least six sites in North Carolina, according to a warning put out by the N.C. Department of Agriculture.

All six infestations of giant hogweed are in Wataugua County, along the North Carolina-Virginia border, officials said.

Giant hogweed, which is native to eastern Europe, produces a sap that is considered more dangerous than poison ivy, and can cause blindness.

It grows up to 15 feet tall and produces an umbrella-shaped canopy of white flowers. Giant hogweed is technically in the carrot family, state officials said.

State officials believe the infestation began with a homeowner who used the plant to prevent soil erosion.

“Giant hogweed is a threat to natural systems and human health,” said a statement issued by the Department of Agriculture. “Giant hogweed can cause skin reactions...large, painful blisters with eruptions within 24-48 hours of exposure. When exposed to sunlight, the blisters leave permanent purple scars. The sap can also result in blindness if exposed to the eyes.”

Thirty giant hogweed plants were found June 12 in Virginia’s Clarke County, northwest of Washington D.C., according to The Massey Herbarium at Virginia Tech. More plants were later reported Charlottesville and Middlesex County, east of Richmond.

Experts say the plant is spread by birds, which eat its dried fruits and then disperse the seeds as waste.

N.C. plant specialists are attempting to eradicate the plant with herbicides before it spreads to additional counties, state officials said. A search is also under way to see if other infestations can be found.