Charlotte City Council to vote today on RNC. Here’s what the contracts say.

The Republican National Convention’s host committee would pay the city of Charlotte for costs of the 2020 event that are not covered by an expected $50 million federal grant, according to a summary of two contracts.
The committee would also provide insurance covering the city, Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the RNC from convention-related losses, the summary states. The city released it late Sunday after refusing last week to provide the contracts to the Observer and other news outlets.
Charlotte City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Monday to vote on whether to move forward with the contracts. At least 126 people have signed up to speak at what is expected to be one of council’s most contentious meetings in years.
The Republican National Committee is expected to pick a host city — expected to be Charlotte — during its summer meeting Tuesday through Friday in Austin, Texas.
Council member Dimple Ajmera is among Democrats who have said they will vote against hosting the RNC. Ajmera says she’s concerned that the convention will cost taxpayers money. Republican member Tariq Bokhari countered that the contracts protect the public.
The original contract for the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte called for the city to pay for any shortfall in fundraising by the host committee. The city later deleted that language.
Under a contract between the RNC, the host committee, the city, Mecklenburg County and the CRVA, according to the summary, the city would provide police, fire and emergency medical services during a convention to be held in July or August 2020. A specific date would be announced by Sept. 15.
The city would also execute a traffic control plan and temporarily relocate uptown’s Transit Center at a cost to be covered by the host committee.
Those costs are expected to be reimbursed by a federal grant of about $50 million, the summary states. The city can terminate the agreement if the grant doesn’t come through by March 2020, unless the city and the host committee can find alternative funding. If the city ultimately cancels the agreement because the grant wasn’t issued by that deadline, the host committee would cover the city’s costs up to that point.
The CRVA would let the host committee use the Convention Center rent-free and offer the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Bojangles’ Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium at standard rates.
Under a separate contract, the Charlotte Hornets would allow the RNC to use the city-owned Spectrum Center, the Hornets’ home, for the convention. The city would allow alterations to the facility for the convention and its restoration to original condition after the event.
The committee would create a reserve fund and post a performance bond to pay for the facility’s restoration. While the committee would be responsible for those costs, the Hornets would bear any costs the committee doesn’t pay.
