She wanted a license plate to show her love for her wife. NC DMV rejected it, she says

Amy Bright, a Greenville, North Carolina, resident, wanted her license plate to read “LSBNSNLV,” which stands for “lesbians in love.”
According to WCNC in Charlotte, Bright wanted the license plate to be a homage to the love she has for her wife of eight years.
“I think that’s ridiculous. I’m trying to celebrate the love I have for my wife, so I don’t see how that’s in poor taste,” Bright said. “How can a celebration of love ever be in poor taste?”
Bright had a previous license plate that said “OUTLSBN,” which stands for “out lesbian.” She says she had that plate from 2003 until 2007, and didn’t have any problems acquiring it.
Bright says she is appealing the DMV’s decision, but but isn’t too hopeful the appeal will go through.
“I would hope the plates were denied because no one appealed them. I don’t know if I have a lot of hope this will,” said Bright.
On the NC DMV’s website, it says they “reserve the right to refuse submissions that are deemed offensive to good taste and decency, over the space limit allowed for each plate style, or duplicates of another plate issues to a registered North Carolina Vehicle.”
When asked about the case, the DMV said they could not speak on the issue until Wednesday. Instead, they sent a copy of the North Carolina statute saying “the Division may refuse to issue a plate with a letter combination that is offensive to good taste and decency.”
The same report from WCNC says about 7,000 or so license plates have been denied by the DMV.
A personalized license plate in the state of North Carolina costs approximately $60, according to the DMV’s website.
Comments