Sex tape slurs got Hulk Hogan banned from the WWE. Now Ric Flair reacts to his return

Ric Flair has congratulated fellow famous wrestler Hulk Hogan on Hogan’s “well-deserved” reinstatement to the WWE Hall of Fame after a three-year ban.

“I Hear That Hulkamania Is Back In Business!” Flair tweeted Monday. “Congratulations! It Is Well Deserved!”

I Hear That Hulkamania Is Back In Business! Congratulations! It Is Well Deserved! @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/s6p3zxxuo7 — Ric Flair (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 16, 2018

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. tossed Hogan out for racially insensitive remarks caught on a sex tape, The Associated Press reported.

On Sunday, the Connecticut-based WWE said all was now good with Hogan.

“This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake,” the WWE said in a statement. “These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.





Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, apologized in 2015 for “offensive language” in a conversation many years earlier, the AP reported.

RadarOnline.com and The National Enquirer reported at the time that Hogan, 64, used the slurs in a “conversation caught on a sex video,” according to the AP. The video was cited in an invasion of privacy lawsuit, the AP reported.

Of his reinstatement, Hogan tweeted Sunday: “I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home.“