Signs at Sanford Creek Greenway were recently vandalized with graffiti. Wake Forest Police Department

North Carolina

Wake Forest Greenway vandalized with swastikas and sexual images

By Rashaan Ayesh

rayesh@newsobserver.com

July 16, 2018 08:44 PM

The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find whoever defaced signs with swastikas and sexual images at Sanford Creek Greenway.

A citizen reported the graffiti Sunday morning, and police say they believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Cleanup could cost the town from $2,000 to $3,000, the police department said in a Facebook post.

The graffiti has been temporarily covered up.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

