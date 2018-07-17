Their beloved cat Fifty was kidnapped and is being held for ransom, NC family fears

A family in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood fears someone is holding their pet cat “Fifty” for ransom.
Chris Kete told Observer news partner WBTV that a man appears to have picked Fifty up as it roamed the neighborhood on Friday night. The man then called the Ketes to ask if they were offering a reward, Kete told the station.
Chris Kete replied that the family wasn’t offering a reward and that Kete had just seen his cat in the neighborhood.
The caller prompted the family to go to a nearby Circle K convenience store on East Boulevard, but Fifty was nowhere to be found, Kete told WBTV.
The family later found Fifty’s collar and GPS tracking system on Springdale Avenue in another part of the neighborhood, according to “lost cat” posters the family put up in Dilworth.
Fifty is a black and white male neutered short hair, “fairly old with a huge belly (I look pregnant) and a crooked tail,” the poster says.
Cathy Deese is a friend of the Kete’s wife, Tiffany George-Kete, “They are heartbroken and really want him home,” Deese posted on Facebook. “It’s truly sad that someone could do this to their family.”
Police were called to investigate, but made no arrest as of late Monday.
Comments