Strong thunderstorms could drop 1-2 inches of rain in less than an hour across NC today

Strong thunderstorms are expected across much of the Carolinas and into Virginia today, bringing deadly cloud-to-ground lightning and possible flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a hazardous weather outlook for central North Carolina Tuesday morning for “slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rain” that could caused flooding of streets and poor drainage areas, especially in cities as a cold front moves into the area.

The strongest of the storms were expected to produce 1-2 inches of rain in less than an hour. The storms were expected to move into the Triangle before 10 p.m.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Orange County at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, warning of 60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees.

The main threat from the storms for most of South Carolina is deadly, continuous cloud-to-ground lightning.

In eastern North Carolina and the coast, showers and thunderstorms were expected to cause flooding and strong wind gusts into Tuesday evening.

A moderate rip current risk was in effect on Tuesday up and down the Carolinas coast.

Increasing winds were expected to cause rough ocean conditions, so the weather service issued a small craft advisory and said inexperienced mariners and those on small vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

For swimmers, the weather service said high gusts on Tuesday would cause strong south-to-north longshore currents. Those currents can sweep swimmers and surfers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore, the weather service said.

The currents can even sweep swimmers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas.

A prolonged period of unsettled weather was expected to develop over the Carolinas this week into next week, especially nearer the coast where periods of heavy rain with localized flooding will be possible, the weather service said.

A similar forecast in May caused roads to be shut down, cars to be swamped throughout the Triangle and emergency crews had to rescue people stranded in flood waters. Rivers swelled and floodwaters spread.