NC politician to Trump: ‘You are not worthy to stand on American soil’

A North Carolina lawmaker told President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday evening, “don’t come back.”

“.@realDonaldTrump, don’t come back. You are not worthy to stand on American soil made free by the sacrifices of men and women better than you,” Grier Martin, a Democrat representing Wake County, wrote of the president’s remarks in Finland, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Martin is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 28 years, beginning in 1991. He served in Afghanistan 2002-03.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rep. Grier Martin

Because Martin is not on active duty he is not subject to the U.S. military’s Uniform Code of Military Justice, which disallows disparaging comments about the Commander in Chief.

Martin’s tweet garnered thousands of reactions on Twitter on Monday and Tuesday, many of which encouraged him to take legislative action against the president.

“That says to me that there’s a frustration in the public with both Democrats and Republicans who have condemned the president’s conduct in Finland, but have not in the public’s view taken action they believe would be appropriate,” Martin told WRAL Tuesday.

Some Republicans used it as an opportunity to tout Martin’s opponent in November.





“Sad to see this sort of behavior and such absurd divisiveness from an elected official in NC, glad we have a great candidate in Catherine Whiteford to give voters a choice in November!” the Raleigh Republican Club posted on Twitter Tuesday.





Whiteford responded to Martin’s comments on Twitter Tuesday, “I am saddened to see my opponent contribute to the political divide of our great country,” she wrote. “This type of behavior is damaging to our community. I am willing to work with people regardless of political affiliation for the good of NC.”

SHARE COPY LINK During the summit in Helsinki, a reporter asked President Trump about United States agencies concluding that Russia meddling in the U.S. 2016 presidential election. Trump revealed that Vladimir Putin strongly denied interference in their talks.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Ronald Rabin posted on Facebook on Monday that an alliance between the U.S. and Russia makes sense.

“China competes with the USA; China competes with Russia; the USA competes with Russia but they have some areas of accord. Based on Machiavellian logic, what better alliance than the USA and Russia against China?” Rabin wrote.





Rabin also wrote that the U.S. should “get used to” cyber spies monitoring elections. Rabin is a retired U.S. Army colonel.

“We the people have received zero information that a single vote was affected by these Russian agents acts of spying,” Rabin wrote. “It isn’t election meddling, it is cyberwarfare.”

North Carolina Democratic Sen. Jeff Jackson who represents Mecklenburg County said the president “appeases dictators because he wants the same from us.

“He’ll get none of it. We are stronger than our president. And each of us who stands up to him reminds us all,” Jackson wrote on Twitter Tuesday. Jackson is a member of the North Carolina National Guard.