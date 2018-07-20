Notice more flies than usual? Here’s what you can do about them.

Flies can’t chew, so when they land on your picnic sandwich and taste something yummy with their feet, they vomit their acidic saliva on it and then slurp up the resulting smoothie.

In the 1986 film “The Fly,” Jeff Goldblum demonstrates this when he turns into a fly-man hybrid and vomits on a box of donuts to eat them. Appetizing, right?

Recent hot weather in the Triangle has sped up the life cycles of cold-blooded flies, said N.C. State entomologist Michael Waldvogel. Eggs, laid on decaying material like compost or feces, hatch into hungry maggots, which cocoon up for a few days before emerging as flies to start the cycle again.

Faster life cycles lead to more adult flies, which immediately start hunting for water — those recent rains plus hot temperatures were a perfect storm for the insects.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Their numbers change with weather conditions,” Waldvogel said. “When temperatures cool off in the fall they seem to disappear more at that point.”

In addition to hanging out on decaying material — another reason to clean up your pet waste — flies pollinate flowers just like bees, their more popular relative.

“Everything has a purpose,” Waldvogel said. “We may not like it, but it wasn’t our opinion when they developed.

“They help break down decaying material quicker. We’d probably be up to our keisters in poop without flies. It has to go somewhere and we don’t want it to go in the storm sewers, because that water has to be retreated and put in your faucet.”

Besides acting as recyclers, flies are also prey for many animals like birds, bats and toads. Even larger insects eat flies.

“There’s a great video of a fly coming over to visit a flower and collect nectar, and then a praying mantis grabs it and chews its face off,” Waldvogel said. “It looks like some of the bars in Raleigh on a Friday night.”

Most local exterminators don’t treat for flies, as you can normally deal with them with sanitation measures. Here are some tips for keeping flies away:

▪ Regularly empty your trash cans to disrupt the fly life cycle.

▪ Make sure trash-can lids are tightly fitted to avoid flies laying their eggs in the cans.

▪ Keep trash away from doors that lead outside.

▪ Use closed-top trash cans, like the ones Raleigh has installed across the city.

▪ When swatting, aim in front of the fly, which can process four times as much visual information as we do. That means that a newspaper swat which is quick to us proceeds in slow motion for a fly. The insects have plenty of time to amble away with their two wings, which characterize flies — dragonflies aren’t true flies because they have four wings.

▪ Clean up standing water.

▪ Use screen doors.

Here’s another idea: Scientists haven’t proven that hanging up clear plastic bags of water with or without pennies in them keeps flies away, but they haven’t disproven the home remedy either.