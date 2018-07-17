He got fouled in a pick-up basketball game. He called the Virginia cops, report says

It’s no secret that some people mistake pick-up games for the NBA playoffs, but things got out of hand at an LA Fitness when police were called over a foul on Monday.
According to Fox 5, the game started off like any otherpick-up game. Then one player ran into another, and fell to the ground. The man was upset by the screen, and proceeded to call the police.
Witnesses say they thought the man was joking when threatening to call the police, Fox 5 reported. In a video posted to Twitter by user @liberiansoul, he asks the police if they had ever been called over a basketball foul.
The officer can be heard saying “this is my first basketball foul.”
Fox 5 spoke with a witness, who identified himself as Aaron and @_togs on Twitter, who said he thought the man was joking.
“Today for the first time I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball,” Aaron tweeted.
Seen in the Tweet, the man with the blue athletic shorts fouled the man in the black shirt with his arms crossed.
In the same thread, Aaron tweets he could tell the officer was “blown because his time was wasted.”
He also says they were called saying a fight was happening.
In the police report obtained by Huffington Post, both players admitted to fouling each other and neither wanted a report to be filed.
This isn’t the only police call that’s captivated the attention of social media.
At the end of June, The San Francisco Gate reported a man called the police on a fellow bus passenger for eating a burrito. A video of the incident circulated on Reddit.
Last week, WNEP reported that Rye Wardlaw called the police because he accidentally trapped himself in an escape room while trying to rob the business.
In Ohio, The Independent reports a man called the police because a pig was following him. The police assumed the caller was drunk, but he was very sober. They managed to wrangle the pig into the back of a patrol car.
Earlier this year, a man in High Point, NC called the police on himself after breaking into a Pizza Hut. According to WFMY, Richard Lee Quintero claimed he was Jesus Christ after eating pizza and drinking a Mountain Dew.
