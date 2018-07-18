‘Get the hell on out:’ Clerk scares off carjackers who dragged woman from car, report says

A convenience store clerk is credited with foiling an attempted carjacking in Cramerton, North Carolina.
Sandy Murphy, the 65-year-old driver, said two men and a woman dragged her from her car at the Kingsway on Market Street, WSOC-TV reported.
Clerk Amanda Berry ran outside, “jerked the car door open and told every single one of them to get the hell on out of there,” the Gaston Gazette reported.
Cramerton Police arrested three suspects who were implicated in two attempted carjackings, the town of Cramerton posted on Facebook.
Police said the attempted carjacking of Murphy occurred at 2:05 p.m. The store is at Wilkinson Boulevard and Market Street.
Cramerton Police said their investigation is continuing. Police have not released the names and ages of the suspects.
Of Berry’s quick action, driver Murphy told WSOC-TV, “She saved me.”
Social media heralded the quick arrests and Berry foiling the carjacking.
As resident Jane Jones Ellington posted: “Good job CPD and that brave Kingsway employee too!”
“Hats off to Cramerton PD and that store employee,” echoed resident John Abernathy.
