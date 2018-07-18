NC man suspected of shooting deputy killed during confrontation with SWAT team

Officials in Caldwell County say a man who they believe shot a deputy during a traffic stop late Sunday night was killed Tuesday during a confrontation with SWAT officers.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday evening that the suspect, whose name has not been released, was killed when a SWAT team went into a home on Zacks Ford Road in Lenoir earlier in the afternoon.
The sheriff said the suspect fired and that officers fired back. There is no word on what led investigators to the home, but the sheriff’s office did say earlier in the day that they had named a suspect and were in the process of locating him.
Not long after, deputies blocked Zacks Ford Rd.
Deputies cleared part of the home upon entry and located the suspect and a woman. According to officials, the suspect shot at them and returned fire, striking and killing the man.
The woman who was located inside the home and arrested was identified as Stephanie Sipes. She was charged with accessory after the fact of the attempted murder of 21-year-old deputy Jordan Sherrill.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road near Pisgah Church Road. Officials were searching for an early 1990s blue Toyota Corolla in connection to the case. Deputies said the driver was a white male and the passenger was a white female.
Officials say Sherrill was approaching the vehicle and wearing a protective vest when he was shot just below the vest.
He was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment. As of Monday morning, Sherrill was out of surgery and in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The SBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call police.
