Chain reaction in SC police chase severs cyclist’s leg, destroys a home, starts fire

A car chase involving a stolen Mercedes created a chain reaction of havoc in South Carolina early Wednesday, including the severing of a bicyclist’s leg, a crash into an occupied bedroom and a fire, according to WSPA.
The crash and resulting fire happened at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment community northwest of downtown Greenville, reports WYFF.
Photos tweeted from the scene by news outlets showed the heavily damaged car standing on end, leaning into an apartment building with fire and smoke damage.
Investigators with the Greenville police told WSPA the chase began when officers saw a car that had been reported stolen.
During the pursuit, the driver struck a bicyclist and appeared to lose control after racing down a hill into the wall of an apartment, police told WYFF. A resident was injured, the station reported.
The vehicle, a Mercedes, was reported stolen from a convenience store around 8:30 p.m., reported WHNS. The vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph before striking the bicyclist, throwing him off the bike and into a chain-link fence, the station reported.
It struck a tree, then drove into an apartment bedroom, injuring the woman inside with flying bricks, reported WHNS.
Police found the unnamed suspect in the apartment, and he was taken to a hospital with cracked and broken bones in his hands, feet and back, WSPA said.
The fire sparked by the crash damaged the car more than the apartment, the station reported.
Comments