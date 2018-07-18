Does this rhino look like a Penelope? A Grace? You can help name her.

The N.C. Zoo’s new baby rhino needs a name, and the park is inviting the public to help with the christening.
The zoo wants people to vote on a name for the new calf born July 2 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. She weighed 80-90 pounds at birth and, at just over two weeks old, is now at 150 pounds. Zoo spokeswoman Debbie Fuchs said Wednesday that mom and calf are doing well,
Both are on view to the public in the park’s Watani Grasslands 40-acre habitat, in the Africa section of the park.
The public is invited to choose from seven names for the petite perissodactyl offered by the zoo’s rhino keepers.
Each of the seven names is associated with strong female leaders in history, both factual and mythical, Fuchs said. They are:
▪ Boadicea, a Celtic warrior queen;
▪ Diana, goddess of wild animals in Roman mythology;
▪ Grace O’Malley, Irish queen and naval captain;
▪ Mamba, an all-female group of anti-poaching advocates in Africa;
▪ Nandi, Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu;
▪ Penelope, Queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus in Greek mythology, who also symbolizes family and fidelity;
▪ Wilhelmina, Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation during World War II.
The winning name will be announced Friday, July 27.
Voting opened at noon Wednesday and closes at 5 p.m. July 24. The online poll can be accessed through the Zoo’s website at nczoo.org or through the Zoo’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There is no charge to select a name.
In a lucky twist of fate, a second female baby rhino was born on Friday, July 13 to mom Kit and dad Stormy. At five days old, she is doing well and is also on view the Watani Grasslands habitat with the full rhino herd.
The Zoo will announce later the details of her naming process.
