A deputy’s patrol car hit and killed a motorcyclist. It was an off-duty colleague

An off-duty Iredell County sheriff’s deputy died on Wednesday when his motorcycle collided with an on-duty colleague’s patrol car, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Bill Wood was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on Taylorsville Highway north of Statesville, according to a statement from Campbell.
Deputy Justin Betts had slowed to turn left into a parking lot when his car collided with the motorcycle.
Wood had worked for Iredell County Emergency Communications since 1993 before transferring to the sheriff’s office in 2007, Campbell said.
Betts was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the sheriff.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was on scene investigating the wreck, which occurred at about 1:40 p.m. The vehicles collided near Lippard Farm Road, Charlotte Fox-TV affiliate WJZY reported.
“Everybody is familiar with each other,” Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. “We work with each other. Bill has been associated with the sheriff’s office for a long time.”
