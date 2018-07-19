NC Zoo holds contest to name newborn female rhino

The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to come up with a name for the female southern white rhinoceros born there earlier this month.
The new calf was born to mom Linda and dad Stormy on July 2. Stormy became a father again on July 13 when a second female baby southern rhino was born to mom Kit.
Rhino keepers at the zoo have developed a list of seven names to choose from, including Boadicea, a Celtic warrior queen; Diana, goddess of wild animals in Roman mythology; Grace O'Malley, Irish queen and naval captain; Nandi, Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu; and Wilhelmina, Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation during World War II.
The vote continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
