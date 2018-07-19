Cops found gummies and cookies during raid of NC daycare – plus drugs and guns

The cookies and gummies at one North Carolina daycare weren’t for kids, police found on Thursday.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s gang unit, with help from state authorities, arrested three people this week and seized:

▪ One half-kilogram of cocaine;

▪ More than an ounce of heroin;

▪ More than 300 pounds of marijuana;

▪ 10 firearms;

▪ $70,000;

▪ A 2013 Audi Q7 SUV;

▪ Marijuana gummies and cookies.

On Monday, the gang unit was following up on a months-long investigation of organizations trafficking narcotics, which led to seizure of the drugs and firearms.

Because of that investigation, police got a warrant for an apartment at the Addison Ridge Apartment complex, the department announced in a news release on Thursday.

At the apartment, police seized more than 275 grams of marijuana, an ounce of marijuana wax, 437 grams of cocaine and two handguns.

Police arrested Alvin Davis, 27, a Food Lion employee of the 5800 block of Hazelton Court.

Davis was charged with: 2 counts trafficking marijuana, 2 counts trafficking cocaine, 2 counts conspiracy to trafficking, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and carrying a concealed weapon. Davis was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he posted bond and was released, police said.

Police next searched a home along the 1000 block of Ronald Reagan Drive on Tuesday, the site of Tori’s Playhouse, a childcare center.

Detectives searched the daycare after it was closed, so no children were on scene during the search, police said.

As part of the search of the daycare, police arrested:

Reshod J. Everett, 32, the co-operator of the daycare and a U.S. Postal Service employee was being held at the detention center on a $430,000 secured bond..

Everett was charged with: trafficking marijuana by possession and manufacture (Level I, 37.8 pounds); trafficking in cocaine by possession and manufacture (Level III, 443 grams); conspiracy to traffic marijuana; conspiracy to traffic cocaine; 2 counts maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances; trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level II, 62.8 pounds); trafficking in heroin by possession and manufacture (Level III, 31 grams); possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana (381 grams); conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Victoria L. Everett, 34, owner and operator of the daycare, was held at the detention center on a $287,500 secured bond.





Victoria Everett was charged with: trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level II, 62.8 pounds); trafficking in heroin by possession and manufacture (31 grams); possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana (381 grams); maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances; conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Detectives seized the marijuana gummies and cookies from the daycare, along with six guns.

Police did not release whether Victoria Everett and Reshod Everett are related.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.