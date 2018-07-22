Police motorcycles collide during chase in North Carolina

Two North Carolina police officers whose motorcycles collided during a chase have been treated at the hospital.
News outlets cite a Holly Springs police release that says the officers were trying to stop a speeder Saturday night when they crashed into each other. The officers had been on routine patrol.
Sgt. C. Ottoway was hospitalized with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, but his exact condition hasn't been released. Officer D. Bock was released following treatment at the hospital.
No arrests have been made. The speeding driver escaped, and police expect to file charges if located.
The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
