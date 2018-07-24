Triangle cities are among the smartest in the US, but others in NC got a little smarter

Here’s a title Durham and Chapel Hill won’t mind sharing: Ranking among the top 5 most educated cities in the nation.
Durham-Chapel Hill was considered one metropolitan area and ranked the fourth most-educated of the 150 largest US metropolitan statistical areas included in a recent WalletHub study.
The ranking considered information from the U.S. Census Bureau, GreatSchools.org and Education Cities.org to rank the metropolitan areas based on educational attainment and quality, and racial and gender education gaps.
Ann Arbor, Mich. easily retained its position from last year as the smartest US city. Several others from 2017’s most-educated cities also made the top-10 – including Washington, D.C. (No. 2), San Jose, Calif. (3), San Francisco-Oakland (5), Madison, Wisc. (6), Boston (7) and Austin, Texas (8).
Durham-Chapel Hill repeated as having the third-highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders. It also came in at No. 3 for highest average university quality – a category in which Raleigh tied for last place with five other cities.
But Raleigh still improved from 15th last year to the 13th most-educated city in this year’s report. The Oak City got a boost from its educational attainment ranking, at No. 9.
Asheville surpassed Charlotte as it made the biggest leap forward out of NC cities in the ranking, from 62nd in 2017 to 30th in 2018. It was named eighth-best in quality of education and attainment gap.
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia still showed considerable improvement, jumping from No. 71 in 2017 to No. 54 this year.
Other North Carolina cities deemed more educated this year were Fayetteville (from 102nd to 89th) and Greensboro-High Point (106th to 100th).
Winston-Salem slipped on the ranking, from 101st to 116th, as did Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, from 143rd to 145th.
