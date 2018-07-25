‘This Is It’ — Scotty McCreery’s wedding day music video set for debut

Hours before marrying his high school sweetheart on June 16, country music star Scotty McCreery sent out a simple tweet: “This is it.”
Those same three words became the name of a song on his album “Seasons Change,” which was released in March.
The music video for the song is expected to debut at 10 a.m. Wednesday exclusively on The Knot.
McCreery, a Garner, N.C., native, tweeted a couple of sneak previews of the video on Tuesday. It included footage from the wedding and the first time he saw his bride-to-be, Gabi Dugal, in her wedding dress.
“The video is special to Gabi & me as we filmed it on our wedding day!” McCreery wrote.
McCreery proposed to Dugal, also a Garner native and his girlfriend of six years, on a trail near Grandfather Mountain in September.
The couple returned to the North Carolina mountains for their wedding day in June.
