ICE arrests Carrboro man who had been released by Orange County after sex offenses

ICE agents arrested a sexual offender in the country illegally Monday after they say he had been released from the Orange County jail despite an immigration detainer.

Udiel Aguilar-Castellanos, 43, of Carrboro, pleaded guilty June 27 to two counts of sexual battery involving an 11-year-old child and was required to register as a sex offender.

Aguilar-Castellanos also was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired in 2014, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said.

Cox, in a news release Tuesday, said Aguilar-Castellanos had been under a federal immigration judge’s removal order since January 2015. An immigration detainer also was issued to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in September 2017 following his initial arrest, Cox said.

Udiel Aguilar-Castellanos Orange County Sheriff's Office Contributed

The Sheriff’s Office did not notify ICE when Aguilar-Castellanos was released following his June conviction, Cox said, but he triggered an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement alert when he was listed in the sex offender registry on July 11.

A Raleigh-based ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations team arrested him and took him to the Wake County Detention Center, where he awaits the move to a federal facility.

Cox said the Monday arrest “demonstrates the clear threat to local public safety created when law enforcement agencies do not cooperate with ICE and instead choose to release serious criminal offenders back into the community.”

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood has said his department does not honor immigration detainers. While an automatic notice is sent to ICE when someone is arrested and fingerprinted, immigrants with a detainment order can be released if they bond out of jail.





Chapel Hill and Carrboro officers also do not make immigration status a priority.

ICE’s Atlanta field office region, which includes Georgia and North and South Carolina, reported 13,551 arrests in 2017, up from 8,886 in 2016 and 9,088 in 2015, Cox has said. Roughly 90 percent of the 2015 detainees had criminal convictions, compared with 88 percent who had criminal convictions in 2016 and 67 percent in 2017, he said.

Nationwide, 92 percent of the 143,470 people that ICE arrested in 2017 either had a criminal conviction, a pending criminal charge or were subject to a federal immigration judge’s removal order, he said. Roughly 74 percent had been convicted of a crime.

That was down from 2016, when 86 percent of the 110,104 people arrested had criminal convictions, he said, and from 2015, when 85 percent of the 119,772 people arrested had criminal convictions.

“Nearly 90 percent of all foreign nationals taken into ICE custody this year were targeted following their criminal arrest,” ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher said. “Despite efforts by certain groups to misrepresent this reality, the fact is ICE continues to focus its enforcement efforts toward criminals and public safety threats. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety.”

The story will be updated.