Bishop Curry, head of Episcopal Church and Royal Wedding preacher, faces cancer surgery

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the The Episcopal Church and former leader of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, will undergo surgery for prostate cancer next week, he said in a statement released Wednesday through the Episcopal News Service.

“I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive,” he said in the release. “I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate.

“I’ve been told that four to six weeks is a reasonable time to anticipate. I plan to resume my duties in early September and I do not anticipate any significant changes in my commitments.”

Curry said the cancer was found during an annual physical, and that after tests and conversations with doctors, his wife and his daughters, he decided to have surgery to remove the prostate gland next Tuesday.

Curry rose to prominence beyond the church in May when he preached a memorably boisterous sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Wednesday’s release about his cancer reflected Curry’s generally upbeat nature, to which members of the church throughout North Carolina became accustomed while he served here.

“I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain,” he said. “So, do say a prayer. And know that I look forward to being back at my post in September.”

Curry was ordained Bishop of the North Carolina Diocese on June 17, 2000, and served in that position until he was elected the 27th Bishop of The Episcopal Church in June 2015. He is the first African American to serve as head of the church.

He has deep connections to North Carolina, where some of his ancestors were slaves.