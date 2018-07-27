Federal housing leader Mel Watt under investigation for sexual harassment claim

Mel Watt, a former Democratic congressman from Charlotte who now heads a federal housing agency, is under investigation for harassment of a female employee.
Politico first reported the allegations Friday, citing documents and partial transcripts of conversations between Watt and the employee, which the story did not name. The story describes three 2016 incidents of Watt making sexual advances on the woman.
A statement from Watt through the Federal Housing Finance Agency to McClatchy confirmed an ongoing investigation.
“The selective leaks related to this matter are obviously intended to embarrass or to lead to an unfounded or political conclusion. However, I am confident that the investigation currently in progress will confirm that I have not done anything contrary to law. I will have no further comment while the investigation is in progress,” said Watt, who is the agency’s director.
Watt, 72, represented Charlotte in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2014 when he was tapped by President Barack Obama to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The agency oversees Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHLBanks, which provide nearly $6 trillion for mortgage markets and financial institutions, according to FHFA.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency was created after the housing crash in 2008 and it serves as the conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Watt was confirmed by the Senate 57-41 months after he was nominated. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina was one of two Republicans to back Watt’s nomination.
Watt’s five-year term is set to expire in January. Watt is still on the job, a spokeswoman for the agency said.
Watt, an attorney, is married and has two grown children and three grandchildren, according to his FHFA bio. A Mecklenburg County native, Watt graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill before earning a law degree at Yale. He served one term in the North Carolina state senate.
