It will look and sound like a war in 19 NC counties. It’s supposed to

No need to panic if you hear what you think is gunfire, see flares and encounter soldiers in battle in any of 19 NC counties beginning on Wednesday.
It’s all part of the final test for 200 students to qualify for their first assignments in the Army’s Special Forces, according to a news release from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.
Military members from units across Fort Bragg will act as “realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters” during the two-week “Robin Sage” exercise, according to the announcement. Robin Sage “is the U.S. military’s premiere unconventional warfare exercise,” the news release said.
“These troops play a critical role in the training exercise,” as do civilian support personnel and the general public, the school said in its release.
About 500 military members and civilian support personnel and 150 members of the public are expected to participate.
“Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares,” the warfare center and school said in its news release. “Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property.“
The Special Warfare Center and School said it has coordinated all planned “movements and events” with officials in each county.
Residents with concerns, however, should contact local law enforcement, “who will immediately contact exercise control officials,” the news release said.
The training is scheduled to end on Aug. 17.
Participating counties are Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly and Union.
