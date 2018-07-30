In this 2015 file photo, Riccy Marroquin, Luis Laverde and Ryan Long enjoy an August day atop Hanging Rock. Hanging Rock State Park, near Danbury, N.C., features breathtaking views, over 18 miles of trails, camping and a lake with swimming and boating in summer. A teenager on Sunday survived a 20- to 30-foot fall at the park.
North Carolina

Teen falls 20 to 30 feet at NC park known for its spectacular cliffs. He survived.

By Joe Marusak

July 30, 2018 10:12 PM

A teenager survived a fall of 20 to 30 feet at a popular North Carolina park known for its spectacular cliffs.

The teen fell at the Upper Cascades at Hanging Rock State Park in Stokes County on Sunday afternoon, Fox-affiliate WGHP in High Point reported.

An ambulance took the teen to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the station reported.

The teen was “conscious and responsive,” a park ranger told Greensboro CBS-TV affiliate WFMY.

A nurse happened to be nearby and tended to the teen, who had a head injury, WFMY reported.

The park is known for its “picturesque cascades and waterfalls, high rock cliffs, spectacular views and a mountain cave,” according to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation website.

In March 2017, 17-year-old Jason Messer of Stokesdale died a month after falling at least 50 feet at the park, the Greensboro News and Record reported at the time.

