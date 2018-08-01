Officer fires at suspect at Charlotte’s airport

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired at a suspect in a parking deck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport late Tuesday, police said.
“The officer is OK,” police tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. “Subject fled scene.”
Police tweeted that they would release more information “ASAP” but had made no further statement as of midnight.
The officer “fired shots at a vehicle that nearly ran him over at about 9:30 p.m.,” WSOC-TV reported, citing a police source. The shooting was at a parking deck on Harlee Avenue, the station reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
