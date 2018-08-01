A naked man tried to abduct a student, then disappeared into woods, NC police say

Police are searching for a suspect who was reportedly naked when he tried to abduct a teenager walking to school Wednesday morning.
Fayetteville police responded to an attempted child abduction on Louise Street near the Hollywood Heights subdivision off Skibo Road about 7:50 a.m., Assistant Chief Michael Petti said in a press conference.
A 14-year-old boy was walking to school when a white man about 50 years old, with “brown colored hair, white beard, scraggly teeth, came out of the wood line and attempted to abduct the child,” Petti said.
“Basically he said he was walking to school, heading down Louise Street, and the gentleman was observed in a crouched position,” Petti said. “He sprung from that position in an attempt to abduct the child.”
The teen was able to fight his way free and return home to report the incident, police said in a press release.
Petti in the press conference said a drone was being used to check the woods in the area where they think the man fled.
“We had K9 that actually ran a track into the wood line, but we think it lost its scent in a swampy area,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville police Det. D. Edmonds at 910-676-1538 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
