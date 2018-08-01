For United Methodists, the LGBTQ debate has come down to these 3 final options

The United Methodist Church has released its final report on three options the denomination can choose for how it will treat LGBTQ members and pastors.

The report on what the church calls “A Way Forward” was released Tuesday in the four official languages of the church: English, French, Portuguese and Swahili. In announcing the release, the United Methodist News Service said the report will be presented at the February 2019 Special Session of the General Conference, the meeting of the denomination’s governing body.

But in an appendix in the report, its writers suggest that the General Conference “defer all votes on human sexuality and refer this entire subject to a special Commission, named by the Council of Bishops, to develop and complete examination and possible revision of every paragraph in our Book of Discipline regarding human sexuality.”

If that happens in time for the 2020 general conference, the report’s writers say, a gathering would be called before that meeting.

The 93-page report is the product of years of debate that led to the church’s Council of Bishops creating a commission to meet with United Methodist conferences across the nation and listen to the ideas of church members, lay leaders and clergy. The discussions have been aimed at upholding the church’s ideology while avoiding complaints, church trials and the harm they cause within congregations and throughout the church.

Much of the talk has been about whether the issues would split the church and, if so, what the broken pieces would look like.

The commission’s report does not endorse any of the options proposed but explains each in the historical and theological context of the United Methodist Church and details how the church would be organized under each.

The options are:

▪ The One Church Plan, in which the United Methodist Church remains united but in which no annual conference, bishop, congregation or pastor is compelled to act contrary to their convictions. For example, a pastor who believes same-sex marriage should not be sanctioned by the church would not be required to perform same-sex marriages.

▪ The Connectional Conference Plan, which would replace the denomination’s five current U.S. jurisdictions with three “connectional conferences,” each covering the whole country but distinct in theological perspectives on LGBTQ ministry. The General Conference would still have authority over shared doctrine and would serve as a venue to connecting the conferences.

▪ The Traditionalist plan, under which the denomination would hold to the current language in the Book of Discipline, broadening the definition of “practicing homosexual” to anyone living in a same-sex marriage or civil union and anyone who publicly says they are gay. It would require every annual conference to enforce the ban on performing gay marriages and ordaining ministers who are gay. Annual conferences that don’t promise to enforce the ban would be “encouraged to form something similar to an ‘autonomous, affiliated or concordat church.’” As of 2021, those conferences would not be allowed to use the United Methodist name and logo and would no longer receive money from the United Methodist Church. Local churches that wanted to uphold the ban — when their conferences would not promise to do so — could vote to remain within the denomination.

In 2010, according to the denomination’s website, the United Methodist Church had nearly 7.7 million members in the United States. It has two conferences in North Carolina, based in Garner and Huntersville.