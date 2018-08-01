This Outer Banks photo is fake, but there was good reason people thought it was real

A lot of people have fallen for images an Outer Banks photographer has posted on social media in recent years.

Alex Lex is known locally for posting photo illustrations that show real scenes from North Carolina’s barrier islands, but that include unrealistic elements.

But a recent Facebook post might have turned the heads of even those who are familiar with Lex’s handiwork.

The photo posted Sunday showed cars nearly submerged in water in front of a Cape Hatteras National Seashore sign, with a caption “Heavy rain cause major flooding around Outer Banks.”

The post was shared more than 12,000 times and drew hundreds of comments by Wednesday. Many remarked that they had just been there, and many tagged others indicating they were at the popular vacation destination.

But, as the National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead office pointed out, the image in the post was fake.

The office noted in a tweet that the scene used for the post was taken from when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017.

Rumor control! The picture on the left is floating around and it is a FAKE. The original picture on the right is from Hurricane Harvey in TX, last year! It is from this article: https://t.co/jSECJsDwmq Please do NOT RETWEET this fake photo. pic.twitter.com/YyylLkFFtk — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 31, 2018

The image was perhaps more believable than others before, and for good reason. On the same day it posted, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that canvased Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Nags Head and Manteo.

Flash Flood Warning including Kill Devil Hills NC, Kitty Hawk NC, Nags Head NC until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Goae5qZPkY — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 29, 2018

Shortly afterward, outstanding photos of real flooding on the Outer Banks began to hit social media.





No-wake zones needed as more storms soak the Outer Banks https://t.co/o8o0vPXQDT pic.twitter.com/QpeylhzBQX — Outer Banks Voice (@OuterBanksVoice) July 30, 2018

Gallery Row and NC 12 in Nags Head became a lazy river on Sunday. (courtesy Seagreen Gallery, on the Beach Road) pic.twitter.com/pGbs9hHW2A — Sam Walker OBX (@SamWalkerOBX) July 30, 2018

Some of the most popular photo illustrations posted by Alex Lex have been of extreme waves crashing into Outer Banks piers.