Former Duke athlete makes history again. This hijab-wearing Barbie looks just like her.

Duke graduate Ibtihaj Muhammad made history when she became the first U.S. athlete to wear a hijab during an Olympic competition.

Now, her likeness has been made into a Barbie doll — the first to wear the traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women.

Muhammad and her team won the bronze medal in sabre fencing during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The same year she was named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”





The doll is available on Amazon.com and Barbie.com for $30.99.

This week, she tweeted a photo of herself with the doll in the box, writing: “She’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today!”

She’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today! Available on https://t.co/B93Io3bkKY and https://t.co/MJLAXLM8H4 for $30.99 ️ #ibtihajbarbie pic.twitter.com/X4xfcTKcZn — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) July 30, 2018

Last year, toymaker Mattel unveiled the Ibtihaj Muhammad Doll as part of Barbie’s “Shero” line — dedicated to offering more diverse dolls and honoring women who have broken boundaries — at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year LIVE Summit.

The “Shero” line includes other historical women, like artist Frida Kahlo and pilot Amelia Earhart, and modern pioneer women, like Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas and ballerina Misty Copeland.





Muhammad, a New Jersey native, graduated from Duke University in 2007, where she received two bachelor’s degrees, international studies and African and African-American studies. Following her studies at Duke, Muhammad won several accolades, including a national title in 2009. In 2012, she was named Muslim Sportswoman of the Year.

In July, Muhammad’s memoir “Proud,” was published, telling her story of becoming an Olympic athlete and the challenges she faced being a Muslim-American. A young readers version of the memoir was published July 24.