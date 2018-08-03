Jury awards hog farm neighbors their biggest verdict yet

A federal jury on Friday awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm in Pender County who complained of excessive noise, odor, flies, buzzards and other disruptions to their quality of life, according to court documents.

The verdict, reached after just three hours of deliberation, was against pork producer Murphy-Brown, and was the third time that juries have ruled against the company in a nuisance lawsuit. This one was the largest of the three. The first two verdicts were reduced in line with state law capping monetary damages.

The jury in this case awarded $75 million each in punitive damages to the six neighbors, and $3 million to $5 million each in compensatory damages, according to court documents.

There are 26 lawsuits with more than 500 plaintiffs suing Murphy-Brown. The lawsuits were consolidated in 2015. These first three trials were among five initial lawsuits designated to go to trial, giving both sides an opportunity to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of their cases. The lawsuits are expected to be resolved in appeals court or through a settlement at some point.

The first two trials ended with verdicts against Murphy-Brown with multimillion-dollar awards. The third trial began more than four weeks ago.

The six neighbors in the latest lawsuit, who live in five homes, argued that the disruption from the hog farms, while not consistently offensive, could be staggering.

Their attorneys emphasized the wealth of Murphy-Brown’s parent company, Smithfield Farms, and in turn the Chinese conglomerate WH Group.

The top four officials in that company received $245 million in compensation over the six-year period covered in the lawsuits. Despite that, the plaintiffs contended, nothing was done to reduce or eliminate the nuisances through improved technology or covering the lagoons that hold hog waste.

Murphy-Brown’s defense minimized the noise and odors, noting that some neighbors had outdoor furniture and other evidence that their daily lives were not disrupted. They had other neighbors testify that the smell was not intrusive, but was what would be expected around farms.