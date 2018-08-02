Duke Divinity dean steps down. No explanation is given, but she had faced controversy.

Elaine Heath, dean of Duke Divinity School, left that job Thursday, according to a story published on the university’s website.

The announcement was made by Provost Sally Kornbluth, who informed the Divinity School faculty and staff in a message Thursday, according to the Duke Today story.

Meanwhile, the school’s former dean, Greg Jones, professor of theology and Christian ministry, will resume the role, the university announced. He served from 1997 to 2010 as dean and will help the school prepare for a national search for a new dean, the announcement said. Kornbluth called Jones an experienced leader and said he is “devoted to our shared goals of excellence and inclusion.”

Heath, a professor of missional and pastoral theology, will stay on the Divinity School faculty.

There was no explanation for Heath’s departure, but she had been the target of criticism about the school’s treatment of lesbian, gay and transgender students at the United Methodist Church-affiliated seminary. In February, student protesters stormed a state-of-the-school speech by Heath.

She later formed a task force at the school to work on those issues.

In March, in an op-ed published in The News & Observer, Heath wrote: “Even as we recognize our strength, we also acknowledge that our history and practice have at times mirrored the same structural sins that are evident in the church and society at large: sexism, racism and other forms of exclusion and oppression of minorities that hurt real people and fall short of the generosity to which God calls us. With the rest of Duke University, the Divinity School is working to address these structural injustices in multiple ways.”

In only two years as dean, Heath had seen her share of controversy. She was embroiled in a dispute with a professor who was disciplined after he complained in a school-wide email that diversity training was “a waste” and “anti-intellectual.” The professor, Paul Griffiths, resigned in protest after he was targeted with disciplinary proceedings. He said Heath had banned him from faculty meetings and threatened to pull school funds for his travel and research.

On Thursday, Kornbluth’s statement said that she and Duke President Vincent Price “are grateful to Elaine for her leadership over the past two years, and we share her excitement about continuing as a member of the Divinity School faculty to advance her work on several emerging initiatives that bridge the academy to the church and the world, including the Neighborhood Seminary.”

Jones emailed the school’s faculty and staff with this statement, according to Duke’s website: “We have important challenges to address, including continuing the work of diversifying the faculty, staff, and student body, and building an ever-more inclusive and welcoming environment for all, so that we may have a richer common life. We need also to build bridges across various divides in the church, the academy, and across society. Christian faith can play a significant role in this bridge-building.”