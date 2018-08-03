Want to see the best air show in the US? It’s right here in NC, USA Today ranking says

The people have spoken, and a North Carolina Marine Corps Air Station has no complaints.
MCAS Cherry Point Air Show in Havelock found out Friday it was voted the nation’s top air show of 2018 in a USA Today 10Best readers’ choice contest.
The month-long online voting contest that ended July 23 asked people to decide a top-10 list out of 20 air shows across the country.
The Cherry Point show overtook the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show in the final week of the contest, according to a press release.
Both the Blue Angels and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds contributed to the success of the Cherry Point show.
“We have to give the Blue Angels a lot of the credit for the success of our biennial air show, as they have been the key attraction for our event,” Col. Todd Ferry, Cherry Point commanding officer, said in the press release. “Adding the Canadian Forces Snow Birds to our incredible lineup during this year’s show just made a great show even better.”
Other air shows making the top 10 were the
- Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show,
- Vectren Dayton Air Show,
- Thunder Over Michigan Air Show,
- Reno Championship Air Races,
- The Great Pacific Airshow,
- Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s World War II Weekend,
- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show, and
- Planes of Fame Air Show.
Several of those air shows have event dates remaining this year.
Cherry Point held its biennial show in May, and plans to hold its next show in the spring of 2020.
