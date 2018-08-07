Dead human fetus found on American Airlines flight out of Charlotte, official says

A dead fetus was found aboard an American Airlines flight out of Charlotte on Tuesday morning, said an American Airlines official, who asked not to be identified.
The fetus was discovered by airline cleaning staff in a restroom aboard a plane after it landed, the official said. The plane was out of service at the time, at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, reported the New York Daily News.
American Airlines sent out a statement confirming a discovery had been made, but offered no details about what had been found.
“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information,” according to the statement.
Part of that cooperation is turning over video recordings from the plane to determine who might have been in the restroom before passengers left Monday night, the airline source told the Observer.
The New York Daily News reported a 5-month-old ‘dead baby’ was found on American Airlines flight 1942 out of Charlotte. The discovery was made about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the news outlet reported.
The plane had been in a hangar since landing the night before, reported the New York Post. The city’s medical examiner has been called to investigate, the news outlet reported.
Comments