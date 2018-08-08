DMV commissioner addresses long lines and high demand

North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner Torre Jessup blames the demand for the Real ID along with the always higher demand for services in the summer months for the long lines at DMV offices.
By
The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

North Carolina

The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

Born Ross Andrew Morphew in Michigan, he built his first boat at age 11, ran away from home to the Caribbean at age 16, changed his name to Horatio Sinbad in the 1970's and has lead the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion since its inception.