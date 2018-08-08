Emergency crews rescued 26 boaters who were learning to sail on Lake Norman when a storm tossed them
North Carolina

Sudden storm tosses 26 boaters overboard as they were learning to sail on Lake Norman

By Joe Marusak

August 08, 2018 07:53 PM

Emergency crews rescued 26 boaters who were learning to sail on Lake Norman when a severe storm tossed them overboard.

“All 26 members of the Sailing school/club are accounted for, no injuries,” the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Five or six boats overturned, “tossing people into the water,” the department tweeted at about 6:45 p.m. “Currently we’re removing people from the water.”



Cornelius firefighters and police helped rescue the boaters, the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighters from Huntersville Station 2 responded to “boaters in distress” near Blythe Landing, the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted at 6:21 p.m.

Blythe Landing is a popular public boat launch off N.C. 73 on the southern end of the lake.

