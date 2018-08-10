Mom is in a coma. Now kids are homeless after tree crashed into house, brother says.

A western North Carolina family is homeless after a tree fell into their home Wednesday night, according to family members.
The misfortune only added to the plight facing the family with two young children, Ryan Dawson wrote on a GoFundMe page on Thursday.
Dawson wrote that his sister, Kristen Ledford — who has been in the hospital for two weeks due to an unrelated medical condition — remained in a coma Thursday. At the same time, the siblings’ father also is in the hospital with heart trouble, Dawson told Asheville TV station WLOS.
Dawson on the GoFundMe page said his sister was airlifted July 26 to Spartanburg Medical Center in South Carolina after an ear infection resulted in “an aggressive case of Bacterial Meningitis,” that put her in a coma.
“To make matters worse … as rains continue to fall in Western North Carolina, a massive tree fell on their home making it uninhabitable,” Dawson wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Dawson said none of the family members were home when the tree fell through one of the children’s bedrooms, according to WLOS, which first reported on the family’s misfortune.
Dawson set the fundraising goal for his sister’s family at $25,000, which the GoFundMe page said would help with medical expenses and help the father, James, and children, ages 5 and 9, find a place to stay.
The page drew more than $21,000 in donations by midday Friday.
“They need help. They need housing,” Dawson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I’m starting this page because people have been calling me and asking ‘what can I do?’ As someone who has always tried to help organizations and causes in my community, I am now asking the community for help back.”
In a Facebook post Friday morning, Dawson wrote that he is “forever grateful to all the donations from near and far.”
“People we don’t know, people I haven’t seen in 25-30 years, people I know cant afford it,” he wrote in the post. “It’s truly heartwarming. I have promised myself this is a life lesson. Again thank you so much.”
