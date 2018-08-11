Bicyclist struck and killed early Saturday morning near UNC Charlotte, police report

A bicyclist died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car near UNC Charlotte, police reported
Miquase Corey Maddox, 18, was hit around 1 a.m. in the 9700 block of Old Concord Road in northeast Charlotte. He was riding southwest against traffic when Dylan Sean Leviner, 24, struck him with a 2003 Infiniti. Maddox was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Maddox was not wearing a helmet, and Leviner was not impaired, a police report stated.
How fast the Infiniti was traveling is unknown.
Witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Officer Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169.
