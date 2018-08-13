Man pointed gun and shouted ‘Shoot me! Shoot me!’ and officers did, says police report.

A man fatally shot by Durham police last week shouted at officers “Shoot me! Shoot me!” and thrust a gun at two officers before he was killed, according to a Durham Police Department report released Monday.
“The two officers responded by firing their weapons towards [Shaun] Christy, who subsequently fell to the ground,” states the report from Police Chief C.J. Davis to City Manager Tom Bonfield.
Officers performed CPR on Christy, 37, who was later pronounced dead at Duke University Hospital.
The report states that Durham officials received calls from two of Christy’s friends and Orange County officials outlining concerns about his behavior, which included threats of suicides.
The Sheriff’s Office told police that all day Wednesday, the day of the shooting, Christy was trying to reach his wife, who was incarcerated, so “she could hear gunshot when he killed himself,” the report said.
