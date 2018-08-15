Dropping I-77 toll lanes not an option, DOT secretary says. But he wants big changes.

The much-maligned toll lanes on Interstate 77 north of Charlotte could be made more driver-friendly, N.C. Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon said Wednesday, but he did not recommend the state buy out a private developer’s contract immediately to convert some of them to free lanes.

Speaking to a local advisory group that’s been searching for a way out of the controversial 26-mile project since January, Trogdon said DOT will instead start work immediately on negotiations to improve the existing plan such as by placing a cap on toll fees and opening shoulders to traffic during peak periods.





Trogdon said he’s heard “loud and clear” that local residents want the state to buy out its contract with Cintra, the Spanish company that is building the lanes and will collect the toll revenue for 50 years, but doing so right now isn’t feasible.

“It would be hard to say how we get to this point today... (but) we will not lose sight of that desire.”

Eventually, the state might be able to convert one toll lane to a general purpose free lane between Huntersville and Cornelius and add one general purpose lane between Cornelius and Mooresville. But Trogdon said that will require finding the money to fund those improvements and payments to the toll lane’s owner, and the I-77 project would have to compete for funding against other road projects in the state. It could be years before that happens.

Projected costs for that option run from $550 million to $800 million, the NCDOT said.

Among elements of a plan he laid out to improve and expand the existing project: Frequent-user tolls discounts and the ability for medium-size trucks to use express lanes. DOT would also work to expand the freeway’s non-toll capacity, such as by designing auxiliary lanes for local drivers traveling short distances.

Those would require negotiations with Cintra, and Trogdon said he expects to start that process immediately. Some advisory group members weren’t happy with those options.

“We’re 31 points down and we’re kicking a field goal,” said John Hettwer of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce.

Trogdon said the state must pursue realistic options.

“We want to advance today the things that we know will have a greater probability of success,” he told the advisory group. “That particular option of buying out the contract will not be competitive.”





Under the state’s Strategic Transportation Investments law, transportation projects are scored under data-driven analysis. Projected scoring of buying out the contract came in too low to be eligible for funding right away, DOT said.

Trogdon said the most pressing thing is to find a good alternative that scores well on the state’s transportation funding formula. “We believe we can work with everyone here to do that,” he said.

Toll lane opponents had made clear before the meeting that they wanted one of the lanes converted into a free, general purpose lane and Spanish infrastructure firm Cintra out of the picture. In May, 10 of the 12 members agreed to recommend the state should pursue such a solution.

“Anything less than a complete removal of Cintra from the project and conversion of at least one toll lane to a general purpose lane will, in my mind, be a failure on the part of the governor,” said State Sen. Jeff Tarte, a Republican who represents much of the area the toll project would cross.

The 26-mile project would add two toll lanes in each direction from uptown to Exit 28, in Cornelius, and one new toll lane in each direction from Exit 28 to Exit 36. Pricing hasn’t been set, but the tolls would be “dynamic,” meaning it would get more expensive to use the lanes as traffic worsened and less expensive as congestion eased.

I-77 Mobility Partners, the Cintra subsidiary that’s building the $647 million project and footing most of the bill, said this week that it’s still planning to open the toll lanes by the end of 2018. That’s despite major construction work still underway on several bridges and access ramps.

Jean Leier, spokeswoman for I-77 Mobility Partners, said the company hasn’t been invited to participate in the local advisory group and remains “focused on construction progress and preparing to open the express lanes later this year.”

When the idea of privately operated toll lanes was first discussed more than seven years ago, the N.C. Department of Transportation said allowing a private firm to build the lanes and collect the toll revenue would allow the project to move forward years or even decades sooner than it would otherwise.

Opposition to the project goes back to its beginning, and opponents, who think I-77 should be expanded with free lanes, have fought the lanes hard. Work on the toll lanes started in 2015, and growing congestion stemming from the construction has fueled further ire. Opponents credit anger over the toll lanes in part with flipping votes in north Mecklenburg and Iredell counties against former Gov. Pat McCrory, helping secure Gov. Roy Cooper’s narrow win in 2016.

“This is torture up here,” Mecklenburg commissioner Pat Cotham said.

Part of the anger over the project stemmed from the presence of a foreign-owned company that would set and manage toll rates. As a private firm, Cintra would have an incentive to maximize toll revenue to boost profits that the N.C. Turnpike Authority wouldn’t necessarily share. Toll lanes on I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74 haven’t stirred similar opposition, in part because they would be publicly operated and include a free, general purpose lane as well.

How we got here

The idea of toll lanes on I-77 goes back almost a decade. Here are some of the key dates:

2009: A feasibility study looks at the idea of turning high occupancy vehicle lanes into express toll lanes through Exit 28.

2010: The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization resolves to put toll lanes on I-77, I-485 and U.S. 74.

2011: The N.C. Department of Transportation decides to develop the I-77 toll lanes as a public-private partnership, with a private company building the lanes in order to speed up the project.

Apr. 2014: Cintra is selected to build the project. State and federal funds will make up only $95 million of the total $647 million projected cost.

Nov. 2015: Cintra starts construction on the toll lanes as opposition builds, with towns such as Cornelius passing resolutions against the toll lanes and lawsuits filed to block the project. .

Jan. 2016: Charlotte City Council and the CRTPO vote to support the toll lanes, keeping the project moving forward.

Apr. 2017: Mercator, an NCDOT consultant hired to review the project, says that public anger over the tolls is intense enough to provide a “potential justification” for canceling the contract. The group later recommends the NCDOT consider letting Cintra finish building the project and then buy it before the lanes open.





Jan. 2018: A new local advisory group created by NCDOT to study the toll lanes starts meeting in Lake Norman.

May 2018: The local advisory group recommends the state find a way to cancel the toll lane contract with Cintra and make one of the toll lanes free.