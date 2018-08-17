Roy Cooper overruled liquor officials who wanted to fight ABC audit, letter shows

Last week, a scathing audit found that the ABC Commission, the state-run group that controls liquor stores all over North Carolina, has wasted millions of dollars through lax oversight and mismanagement.

The new chairman of the ABC Commission, Zander Guy, accepted all of the audit’s findings in a letter and promised to work on improving the system.

But a draft letter, provided to The News & Observer by a former ABC commissioner who resigned in protest Wednesday, tells a different story. That draft was written July 24, and it disputed every claim the audit made — a completely different tone than Guy’s official response, which was sent two days later on July 26.

So what changed in those two days?

If you ask Michael Herring, the former commissioner, it was politically motivated interference from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration.

“If you think about it, all of this audit covered a period that was before Cooper,” Herring said. “It was history to him, so he didn’t want to defend it and stay in the newspaper. So from the direction of the governor’s office, we stand down even though we had originally written a different response. ... I mean, we weren’t looking for an all-out fight, but we had a defense. But the governor’s office saw it and said we just want this to be a one-day story.”

If you ask Cooper’s staff, however, the decision to accept the findings in the audit wasn’t motivated by politics, but rather trust in the work done by State Auditor Beth Wood and her staff, who spent a year putting together their investigation and findings before making them public last week

“The Governor’s Office has been clear that the administration respects the auditor’s findings and the governor has directed the ABC Commission to take steps to be better stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for the Democratic governor.

Wood, a Democrat, has continued to stand by her findings, which found needless spending on high-dollar distribution contract, among other problems.





In an interview with The News & Observer right after the audit became public, Wood said that “There was just no overview, no oversight. There was no monitoring of that contract. You just had a contractor come up and say ‘I want more money,’ ... and whatever the contractor asked for, it was what they got.”

Government control

The audit and its findings have re-ignited the debate in North Carolina, which surfaces every few years, over whether the government should continue to have complete control over liquor stores.

Some argue it’s un-American for the government to ban private businesses from the free market, and others are suspicious of the state-run system, in which prices for liquor tend to be higher than in other states, and there are tight restrictions on when and where liquor can be purchased. But on the other side, moving away from the government-run system would anger powerful religious groups and might endanger millions of dollars in revenue for the state as well as hundreds or even thousands of jobs.

Cooper, for his part, has declined to say whether he supports the status quo or if he would like to see less control over the market. His predecessor, Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, promised to privatize the system but never did in his only term in office.

Porter previously told The N&O, on Cooper’s behalf, that the governor’s office will review the findings of future reports, but in the meantime, “The Commission should continue to address the audit findings so that the system operates with maximum efficiency and safety on behalf of taxpayers and consumers.”

A political system

Ever since its inception in the 1930s, the ABC Commission has been a political agency — not just for its mission of controlling alcohol sales, but also its potential for patronage jobs, both at the state level and locally in the 168 city and county ABC boards that run the individual stores in their areas.

Under McCrory, former Republican Lt. Gov. Jim Gardner led the ABC Commission. When Cooper came into office last year he appointed a new ABC chairman in Guy, a fellow Democratic politician who had also previously served on the ABC Commission under former Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue.

In Guy’s official response, he said almost everything in the audit happened before he took over. The audit stretched from 2004 to 2017 — through the tenures of McCrory and Perdue, as well as former Democratic Gov. Mike Easley.

But while the political leadership frequently changed in that period, one person remained constant: Herring, who started working for the system in 1981. He spent 20 years leading the day-to-day operations as the chief administrator, and then spent several years as a commissioner before his resignation Wednesday.

Herring said that while the official response from Guy didn’t blame anyone by name, it was clear the blame was on him and his successor as chief administrator, Bob Hamilton, a McCrory appointee who left the agency just before the audit became public.

Herring said it was he and Hamilton, along with other ABC staffers, who wrote that initial draft letter. They sent it to Cooper’s office for review and, Herring said, were never informed that it would soon take a 180-degree turn from what they had recommended.

“All of a sudden I’m reading the auditor’s report and thinking, ‘What happened?’ “ he said Thursday. “And I’m thinking, ‘Who does it make look bad in all this?’ Well, I can’t stand by and accept responsibility.”

On Friday morning, Porter reiterated Cooper’s desire to have a well-run ABC system.

“The auditor’s report notes serious problems with past contract oversight, monitoring and documentation,” he said. “No matter who is in charge, taxpayers expect state government to be responsible and accountable with their money. Governor Cooper takes this responsibility seriously and has directed the commission to address these issues. “

Herring also said the auditors never interviewed him, even though his work is the focus of so much of the audit.

Brad Young, a spokesman for Wood, said that decision was made by ABC leadership, not the auditor’s office.

“Prior to beginning the audit, our staff held an entrance conference with the ABC Commission and asked them to include any relevant members of the Commission or its staff,” Young said. “(Hamilton) declined to do so. In addition to (Hamilton), auditors met with members of the Commission’s legal, IT and administrative staff, as well as several employees of the contractor.”