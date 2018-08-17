Bouncer accused of killing club patron pleads guilty, but not to murder

The case against Wade Mosley started in November 2016 with a murder charge for the death of Gregory Spearman. It ended Thursday morning with Mosley pleading guilty to felony obstruction of justice.
“I hope you close your eyes and he haunts you,” the victim’s sister told Mosley.
“I don’t forgive you.” Mosley had no choice but to stand and listen to what the victim’s relatives had to say about the night back in November 2016 when the victim, Gregory got into an argument with a bouncer at the club, Lust of Charlotte.
Police say the argument turned into a fight and Mosley, who was also a bouncer, joined in.
“The next thing the video shows is that everyone in the fight, as well as the surrounding crowd, dispersed,” the prosecutor told the court. Prosecutors say the camera didn’t record audio so police couldn’t hear if that was the moment a shot was fired.
“After the video showing the defendant standing over the Gregory, it also showed him walk back to the stage area, pick up what appeared to be a gun and put it in his pocket, picked up something else,” said the prosecutor, as she summarized the case for the judge. Police say no cartridge casings were found.
They say Mosley initially denied that he was involved.
“Due to the chaos of the fight no one was able to say for sure they saw the defendant with the weapon or that they saw him fire it. No one was able to say what led to the shooting,” the prosecutor said.
The District Attorney’s Office says during a bond hearing after he was arrested and charged, Mosley changed his story and said it was self-defense - that he was being held from behind and choked and didn’t have a choice.
“The state has no evidence to refute and disprove the defendant’s claim of self-defense due to none of the witnesses being able to see what led to the shooting during that fight.”
Prosecutors say the weapon was never recovered. Thursday morning, the victim’s relatives were not happy that Mosley was only guilty of felony obstruction of justice. “What you took from us,” the victim’s sister said.
“You covered up murder and you got away with it.” The judge sentenced Mosley to serve between 6 and 17 months in prison, suspended with a period of 24 months of supervised probation.
