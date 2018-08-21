Court gives Roy Cooper a win on constitutional amendments, at least temporarily

A panel of Superior Court judges on Tuesday blocked two North Carolina constitutional amendments from statewide ballots.
The order from a three-judge panel said ballots should not be printed that asked voters to make changes in the state constitution on how state boards and commission members are appointed and how judges are selected to fill vacancies.
The court order gives Gov. Roy Cooper a victory, at least temporarily, in his lawsuit against legislative leaders.
The order has no real effect since the judges last week ordered that no ballots be printed while the court cases and appeals continue.
Attorneys representing Cooper, the state elections board and legislative leaders said at a hearing last week they would appeal the order if their side lost.
The Republican-led legislature want voters to make six changes to the state constitution.
Cooper wants two amendments removed, arguing the ballot language is misleading. One would strip governors of their power to appoint members to hundreds of boards and commissions and give that power to the legislature. On Monday, the state’s five former living governors, Democrats and Republicans, stood together to criticize those amendments, The News & Observer reported. The five former governors filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Cooper’s position.
The NAACP and Clean Air Carolina want those two amendments and two more removed.
The court denied the NAACP request on the amendment that would have voters decide whether to enshrine a voter ID requirement in the constitution and another amendment that would reduce the maximum state income tax rate from 10 percent to 7 percent.
Lawyers for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger argued at Wednesday’s hearing that courts have no role in determining which constitutional amendments go to voters.
On Friday, state Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said a “constitutional crisis” would be triggered if Democrats on the Supreme Court allow questions to be taken off the ballot. He suggested legislators could vote to impeach the justices.
