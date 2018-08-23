Lawmakers will vote on rewrite of constitutional amendments

The North Carolina General Assembly will come back into session on Friday and Monday to hold votes to rewrite two constitutional amendments struck down by a three-judge panel earlier this week because of misleading language.
The state House will meet at 10 a.m. Friday after 72 members agreed to call the House back into session.
In a press release, House Speaker Tim Moore, a Cleveland County Republican, said: “The General Assembly will write new ballot referendums in compliance with the court’s ruling because the proposals provide a popular bipartisan balance in our state government that will benefit the people of North Carolina who deserve a voice in considering reforms to their constitution.”
The state Senate will also meet on Friday, but will not hold votes. Instead, it’ll meet on Monday to consider any bills the House voted on.
“I disagree with the court’s decision on the merits. It’s clear, though, that protracted litigation could delay ballot printing and only further the chance for voter confusion,” Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, said in a press release. “Given those circumstances, I support a special session to write amendments that comply with the court order as quickly as possible.”
The court ruling earlier this week removed two of the six constitutional amendments from the November ballot.
One of the amendments would limit the governor’s ability to replace judges who step down, giving more power over the appointments to the legislature in what lawmakers call a “merit selection” system. The second would strip the governor’s power to appoint members of state boards and commissions.
The court order gives legislative leaders two options to keep the proposed amendments on November’s ballot, the NC Insider reported: appeal the decision or “act immediately to correct the problems in the language of the Ballot Questions so that these proposed amendments, properly identified and described, may yet appear on the November 2018 general election ballot.”
