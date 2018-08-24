Ex-GOP governors to GOP legislators: Don’t rewrite the two amendments – dump them

As North Carolina lawmakers reconvened in special session Friday, two former Republican governors Friday called on them to remove — rather than rephrase — two proposed constitutional amendments from the fall ballot.

Lawmakers called a special session to rewrite the ballot language on the two amendments to comply with a court order. Democratic Roy Cooper had sued over the language, calling it misleading. A three-judge panel agreed.

“We are encouraged that you are meeting to address the ballot language of the two proposed constitutional amendments,” former Govs. Jim Martin and Pat McCrory said in a statement. “We believe you have been given a second chance to do the right thing. We respectfully ask you to take this opportunity not just to rephrase the language on the ballot, but to withdraw both proposed amendments and remove them from the ballot.”

One of the contested amendments would give the legislature more power in judicial appointments; the other in appointments to boards and commissions. Martin and McCrory, together with three other former governors and the six living chief justices from both parties, have said the amendments would essentially eliminate the separation of powers called for in the constitution.

“No group of citizens has petitioned the General Assembly for these two particular amendments,” Martin and McCrory wrote. “They have raised concerns among many of our fellow Republicans. Removing them removes a major distraction as voters consider other proposed amendments, and will be seen by many as the proper, statesmanlike course for you.”

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger has said the General Assembly will attempt to rewrite the descriptions of the amendments on the ballot to “comply with the court order as quickly as possible.”

The governors and other critics are attacking two of six proposed amendments. They did not mention the other four, including one that would cap the state income tax and one that would require a voter ID.

