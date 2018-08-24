NC DMV suspends printing of new driver’s licenses after mistakes were found

After people noticed errors on their new North Carolina driver’s licenses, the Division of Motor Vehicles has asked the contractor that prints the licenses to stop issuing them until it can determine why the mistakes are being made.

IDEMIA, the company that prints and mails the licenses and ID cards for DMV, thinks the errors may be limited to a single batch sent to people who are under 21 years old, according to a statement put out by DMV late Friday afternoon. The company estimates that about 2,400 licenses and IDs were sent out with data errors.

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup has asked the company to not mail any more IDs until it has identified the problem and fixed it. It has also asked IDEMIA to send corrected licenses to those who received flawed ones.

“DMV is concerned about this situation, and we are committed to finding out what happened and correcting errors,” Jessup said in the statement.

SIGN UP

DMV learned of the problem late Wednesday, with the first of several phone calls from people who noticed something wasn’t right with their licenses. It has asked IDEMIA to manually check printed licenses against the information provided by DMV, so the company may find problems before license holders do, said DMV spokeswoman Patrice Bethea.

It’s not clear how long the suspension of printing and distributing new licenses will last, Bethea said.

“Ultimately we want to make sure that we understand what has occurred, and we want to make sure that it does not happen again,” she said. “So we are just making sure we have all the right details and the facts.”

DMV said people who find errors on their licenses can call their local DMV office. They should keep their temporary ID until a corrected permanent one arrives. There will be no charge for the corrected license, and people do not have to visit a DMV office.

IDEMIA has produced and mailed all North Carolina driver’s licenses and ID cards since 2015. The company prints and distributes millions of cards for DMVs in 37 other states as well.