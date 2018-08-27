Duke’s history department wants Julian Carr’s name taken off East Campus building

Duke University’s history department has asked the Board of Trustees to rename Carr Building, a building on East Campus named after industrialist and philanthropist Julian Carr.

Carr served on the Board of Trustees of Trinity College, which was later renamed Duke University. The building was dedicated to Julian Carr in 1930. The history department is based in the Carr Building.

John Martin, history department chairman, told The Chronicle, Duke’s student newspaper, the department, is requesting that Carr’s name be replaced with Raymond Gavins, the university’s first African-American on faculty. The department filed the request just before the first day of classes on Monday, the paper reported.

“The department believes that the proposed change, which we have thoughtfully considered, is in keeping with the highest educational ideals and mission of the University,” Martin wrote to The Chronicle in an email.

Carr attended UNC-Chapel Hill and served in the Confederate Army.

Carr’s name and Silent Sam, the Confederate statue that until last week stood on a pedestal on UNC’s campus, are intertwined. In 1913, when Silent Sam, also known as the Confederate Monument, was completed, Carr was the last to speak at the dedication ceremony.

He spoke about his return to Chapel Hill after the war.

“I horse-whipped a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady, and then rushed for protection to these university buildings where was stationed a garrison of 100 federal soldiers,” according to Carr’s written speech.

“I performed the pleasing duty in the immediate presence of the entire garrison, and for thirty nights afterwards slept with a double-barrel shotgun under my head.”

In a statement to The News & Observer, Michael Schoenfeld, Duke’s vice president for public affairs, said the request is being reviewed under the guidelines established last year for assessing the appropriateness of memorials and renaming buildings on campus.