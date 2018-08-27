NC left Durham-Orange Light Rail with a $57M gap. Now Durham says it can fill it.

Durham County now says it can fill a $57.6 million state funding gap for the Durham-Orange light rail project.

The Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit is an 18-stop, 17.7-mile line that will run from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to N.C. Central University in Durham, with stops along the way including Duke University and downtown Durham. Most of the line is in Durham.

The Durham County Board of Commissioners is set to approve a letter from Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs to the GoTriangle Board of Trustees agreeing to fund the $57.6 million gap created after the N.C. General Assembly changed the funding makeup this summer. Jacobs wrote that she, Commissioner Ellen Reckhow and Orange County Commissioners Mark Dorosin and Mark Marcoplos met several times this summer to address the shortfall.

As recently as June GoTriangle said the project’s partners still needed to figure out how to fill the funding gap.

Now Durham County has determined it has enough money in its dedicated local transit revenues, Jacobs wrote.

“Based on updated modeling with still conservative estimates, Durham County’s dedicated transit revenues are robust and sufficient to cover the revenue shortfall,” she wrote. “Durham County is committed to using these additional funds for this purpose.”

The commissioners will vote on their chair’s letter at tonight’s meeting.

More than connect the universities, Jacobs wrote that the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project “will lay the foundation for the next century of progress in our region and it will play an essential role in North Carolina’s continued success. For these reasons, Durham County maintains its unwavering support.”

The Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties sent a letter supporting the funding to the Durham City Council on Sunday via Wib Gulley, a former Durham mayor and state senator.

Gulley thanked the council members and commissioners “for your work and support for this vital investment in our community’s future.”

The light rail line is projected to open in 2028.

The total project cost, according to GoTriangle, is $2.5 billion, and $29 million each year to operate the rail line. Another $890 million in local money would pay the interest on debt.

The funding breakdown, from GoTriangle:

▪ 50 percent from the Federal Transit Administration through the New Starts Capital Investment Grant program.

▪ 42 percent from local resources including a voter approved half-cent sales tax, vehicle registration fees, and right-of-way and other private donations.

▪ 7 percent from the state through the N.C. Department of Transportation Strategic Transportation Investment program. That is capped at $190 million.

▪ The operation and maintenance costs would be paid for by local tax revenue and fares.