The WWII plane was lost, encased 300 feet deep in ice. A drone found it

The restoration of Glacier Girl, a P38 Lighting fighter plane found in Greenland ice, nears completion in this 2002 file photo. The jacket in the case in middle of the picture is a US Air Corps 1942-issued cold weather flight jacket that was found when the plane was pulled from the ice. The plane was restored at the Lost Squadron Museum at the Middlesboro, Ky.,/Bell County airport. A drone with ground-penetrating radar found another one of the planes encased 300 feet deep in ice this summer on Greenland. FRANK ANDERSON LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER